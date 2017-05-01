Listen to Sun Weidong

TALKING to leaders of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and its Coordination Committee, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong, on Saturday, clarified points agitating the minds of Pakistani businessmen and assured them that they would benefit from the CPEC immensely. He also talked about Pakistan’s economic and export potential and how this can be realised.

CPEC offers both challenges and opportunities and it is for our businessmen and industrialists to turn the challenges into opportunities as well but they are in habit of flourishing only under protective shield. They concentrate more on seeking incentives but have not been able to improve quality, go for modernisation and export diversification. Export industry should keep in mind requirements of different regions and countries and that is why Chinese envoy has pointed out that Pakistan doesn’t produce what China needed. Such issues would not crop up if proper and scientific studies are carried out before undertaking a venture but we mostly opt for run-of-the-mill options when it comes to setting up of industries. Similarly, once an industry is established, its products should not remain static and there should be product modifications and improvements as per requirements of the ever-changing mood and needs of the consumers. Presently, one of the major challenges facing industrialisation is shortage of energy and once this is tackled, the entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to demonstrate their worth. It was a welcome statement on part of the Chinese Ambassador that his country would not install used machinery and that all projects would be implemented on the basis of transfer of technology. If Chinese can come here and set up profitable industries why can’t our own people do it who are more familiar with local dynamics?

