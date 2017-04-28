Liquor being openly sold to Muslims

Liaquat Ali

Nawab Shah

Despite ban on alcohol for Muslims by higher judiciary, some “elements” are involved in selling the liquor openly in Shaheed Benazir Abad.

According to reports, a wine-shop opposite to Police Lines and near the girls collage is ‘opened for all’. Although the court directed wine-shop owners to sell only to Hindu community yet wine is sold to Muslims also. Masses buy alcohol standing in a queue in front of the wine-shop on a busy road.

It is alleged that owner of the wine-shop Dr Khem Chand and dealers Ghansham and Habib Zardari, not only sell the wine from shop but supply to different areas of Nawabshah such as Taj Colony, Camp. No. 2, Society, Azeem Colony, Mehran Colony, Mohni Bazar, Laal building, Sakrand Road, Manuabad and Gharibabad, etc.

Apart from these areas in the city of Nawabshah, they sell wine to other cities of the division such as Sanghar , Noushero Feroz, Sakrand, Qazi Ahmed, Doulatpur, Shahpur Chakar, Shahpur Jahania, Dour, Jaam Sahib, Bandhi, Gupchani and Sarahari, etc.

People are of the opinion that without patronage of police these people cannot sell wine, Abdul Wahab Abbasi, an advocate and social worker famous for working against societial evils said that the sell of the wine is open only to earn money.