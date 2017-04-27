Light rain, thunderstorms likely at few places

Islamabad

Light rain-thunderstorm along with dusty wind is expected at a few places in Hazara Division, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours. Dust storm is also lightly to blow in Hyderabad and Mirpur Khas division. However, hot and dry weather to prevail over other parts of the country.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of met office Imran Siddiqui told APP. During the last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm along with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in DG Khan division and upper FATA.

Rainfall recorded during last 24 hours was KP: Parachinar 27mm, Punjab: D.G.Khan 03mm. Maximum temperatures recorded on Wednesday were Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukrand, Dadu 42øC, Rahim Yar Khan, Rohri, Larkana 41øC, Hyderabad 40øC, Lahore, Multan 37øC, Faisalabad 36øC, Peshawar 35øC, Karachi 33øC, Islamabad 32øC, Muzaffarabad 30øC, Quetta 29øC, Dir 27øC, Chitral 26øC, Gilgit 25øC and Murree, Skardu 20øC. Pollen count remained 284/m3 of air during this time period.—APP