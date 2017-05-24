Light rain, thunderstorm likely at few places

Islamabad

Light rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds likely at isolated places in Punjab, Balochistan, Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, upper FATA and Kashmir while hot and dry weather to grip in other parts of the country

Rainfall is forecast in D.G.Khan, Kalat, Quetta, Zhob, Larkana, Rawalpindi, Malakand, Hazara divisions, upper FATA and Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. A shallow westerly wave is affecting northwest Balochistan and its adjoining areas, an official of Met office Ruqaiya told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.—APP