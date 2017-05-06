Light rain, thunderstorm with gusty winds likely

Islamabad

Light rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is likely at isolated places in KP, FATA, Punjab, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours.

Rainfall is likely at Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Quetta, Zhob divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan whereas mainly hot and dry weather will continue in most parts of the country while very hot weather is likely in upper Sindh and south Punjab.

A shallow westerly trough was present over upper areas of the country, an official of Met office, Muhammad Farooq told APP.

In last 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at few places in Makran, Peshawar, Rawalpindi divisions and Parachinar.

Rainfall recorded during time span was Balochistan: Lasbella 22mm, KP: Parachinar 3mm and Peshawar Trace Punjab: Kamra, Rawalpindi Trace.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Friday were Sukkar, Mithi 44øC, Padidan, Sh. Benazirabad, Rohri, Hyderabad, Chhor, Sakrund 43øC, Lahore 39øC, Faisalabad 38øC, Multan 38øC, Karachi 37øC, Peshawar 34øC, Muzaffarabad 32øC, Islamabad 32øC, Quetta 30øC, Gilgit 29øC, Chitral 28øC, Dir 25øC Skardu 22øC and Murree 21øC.

Pollen count remained 468/m3 of air during this time span.—APP