Light rain, snowfall at hill tops likely

Foggy conditions over plains

Islamabad

According to Met office, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

However, light drizzle occurred in some parts of Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalakot and Skardu. Besides, foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning hours and light rain and thunderstorm with light snowfall over the hills is expected at few places of Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning: Islamabad and Quetta four degree centigrade, Lahore eight, Karachi eighteen, Peshawar five, Gilgit minus three, Murree two and Muzaffarabad six degree centigrade.

Minimum temperatures recorded on Thursday was Kalat, Hunza -4øC, Gupis -2øC, Kalam -1øC, Quetta, Skardu 0øC, Dir, Gilgit, Chitral 1øC, Murree 4øC, Islamabad 6øC, Muzaffarabad, Peshawar 8øC, Lahore 9øC, Faisalabad 11øC, Multan 13øC and Karachi, Hyderabad 17øC.—APP