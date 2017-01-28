Light rain, snow over hills likely

Islamabad

Light rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at a few places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Malakand and Hazara divisions during next 24 hours while dense foggy conditions likely to prevail over plain area of Punjab, KP and upper Sindh during night and morning hours. However, cold and dry weather to persist over most parts of the country during this time span.

Continental air would prevailing over most parts of the country. However, shallow westerly wave is still prevailing over northern areas of the country, an official of Met office told APP. During last 24 hours rain with snowfall over the hills occurred at a number of places in Islamabad, Punjab and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. The Karachi Met Office on Friday forecast sunny weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.—APP