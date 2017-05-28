Life of teenager in modern time

I am not a teenager anymore but I know how difficult is being a teenager nowadays. When so many responsibilities are on your shoulders and you get to realize that the reality of life is not a fantasy. Moreover, society treats you like an adult and parents start thinking about your future partner in the age of learning. Our parents never educate us about being teen; all we need to learn from our surroundings. I am not criticizing parental education but I am just saying the issues and responsibilities a teenager facing in a modern time, our parents didn’t face in their times.

If our parents consider about their children when they reach in the age of teenage they will never face such issues like committing suicide just because of depression, failure in love, arrange marriages and imposed study pressures. This may just because of strict parents or may not sharing anything with their parents or bad company. When a teenager whether it’s a girl or boy the parents have to become their friends and should make a strong bond or a relationship between them for better communication with each other and this can resolve 99% issues of a teenager and help them feel free in modern time/society.

ATIQA SALEEM

Islamabad

