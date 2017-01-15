Life: adventure or nothing

Sujit De

Kolkata, India

“Life is,” said Helen Keller, “either a daring adventure or nothing at all.” But her adventure was neither Bungee Jumping nor Rock Climbing. It was an adventure within a Scuba Diving inside so to say to find out the precious pearl of one’s own potentiality.

The true story of her daring adventure with herself has been giving generations goose pimples just to think about it. Now, let us embark on an adventure for which the Mother (Mirra Alfassa) who was Sri Aurobindo’s collaborator in the exploration of the hitherto uncharted destiny of man, had given a clarion call in her book, The Sunlit Path. She said, “There are people who love adventure. It is these I call, and I tell them this: ‘I invite you to the great adventure.’”

But what is the roadmap of this adventure? She said, “It is a question of a new creation, entirely new, with all the unforeseen events, the risks, the hazards it entails – a real adventure, whose goal is certain victory, but the road to which is unknown and must be traced out step by step in the unexplored.” But what is going to happen? How long are we to bear hatred, violence and greed all over the world? Yet indeed, we cannot check corruption and violence so long as we take pride in and give honour to unscrupulous money and its owners or macho behaviour and brutes.

The Mother rightly said, “You can do nothing with others unless you are able to do it with yourself. You can never give a good advice to anyone unless you are able to give it to yourself first, and to follow it. And if you see a difficulty somewhere, the best way of changing this difficulty is to change it in yourself first.