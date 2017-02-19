Libyan general slams Europe, US for backing terror

Tripoli

Libyan General Khalifa Haftar has accused several European countries and the United States of supporting terrorist groups in Libya by secretly providing them weapons and training.

In an interview aired on the Egyptian ON LIVE radio channel on Sunday, Haftar described France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, and the United States as “partners” to the terrorists in Libya. He said those countries had to reconsider their positions.

Haftar was an ally of Libya’s long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi but joined the Libyan revolution against Gaddafi in 2011.

Libya has been splintered by violence since a NATO military intervention that followed the 2011 uprising and that led to the overthrow and death of Gaddafi. Consequentially, rival governments were set up in Tripoli and Eastern Libya back in 2014.—Agencies