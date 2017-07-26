Libya rescues 150 migrants off Tripoli

Tripoli

Libya’s coastguard rescued at least 150 migrants who were trying to reach Europe, after their inflatable boat had engine problems and began to sink, a navy spokesman said Tuesday.

A coastguard patrol was informed that a boat had run into trouble around seven nautical miles offshore and a rescue mission was launched, Colonel Abu Ajela told AFP.

A witness said people traffickers had taken the migrants out to sea and left them there after removing the engine on the inflatable boat and replacing it with another that quickly broke down.—Agencies