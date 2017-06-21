Liberation activist Rashid Wani passes away

Islamabad

Liberation activist, Showket Ali Wani alias Rashid Wani, passed away in Islamabad on Monday. Rashid Wani, a resident of Chogul in Handwara area of the occupied Kashmir, died of brain hemorrhage in Islamabad after Nimaz-e-Maghrib. Rashid Wani spent his entire life working for the Kashmir freedom movement. A large number of people including the Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhary Ibraheem, and many Kashmiri Hurriyet activists attended the funeral of the deceased held at Central Plate in Muzaffarabad today. The Chairman Jammu and Kashmir peoples Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement has condoled the sad demise of Showket Wani.—KMS