Liaquat Baloch urges SC to frame solid ToRs on Panama Leaks

Lhore

Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has urged the Supreme Court to frame solid ToRs in connection with the Panama leaks, Dubai Leaks besides the written off loans and go for a thorough investigation into money laundering and transfer of the national wealth abroad.

He was speaking at a Public Breakfast organized by JI group Leader from PP 154, Syed EhsanulLah Waqqas, Sunday.

The JI central leader said that corruption and plunder of the public money had ruined the national economy. He said that if the Supreme Court did not take a decision against the rulers despite evidence, the nation would be disappointed.

Liaqat Baloch said that Pakistan occupied great importance in the Muslim world because of its strategic location but its rulers did not understand that.

He said the country’s youth was being driven to drugs as the education and health systems were on the verge of destruction. He said that if the people wanted solution of their problems, they would have to look for the Islamic system being promised by the JI.—NNI