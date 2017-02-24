LHWs reverses strike call

Staff Reporter

National Programme Health Employees Association on Friday decided to reverse its announcement of strike call from March 1 on getting their demands met.

President Association Rukhsana Anwar said office bearers of their association met Provincial Minister for Primary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir on Friday and entered into successful dialogues.

She said the government had accepted most of their demands, including regularisation of 50,000 employees along with individual letters of civil servants for all staffers.

Ms Rukhsana said they would get errors of Rs 175,000 soon for which the Punjab government had written to the federal government.

“Keeping in view of that our demands have been met, the association has reviewed its decision”, she said and added that they would not go on strike from March 1.

Present during the talks were lady health workers( LHWs) Shazia Arshad, Yasmeen Naz. Rabia Basri, Khadija, Afifa, Najma Kosar, Raessa and Samreen.