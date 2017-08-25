LHC withholds results of medical college entry test

Lahore

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued order to withhold the results of the entry test required for admission in medical colleges. Justice Shahid Waheed of LHC issued the order after hearing the petitioner seeking withholding the results because the papers were leaked a day before the test was scheduled to be held.

The court also directed Punjab government and University of Health Sciences to submit their replies by August 27. It may be mentioned here that a large number of students affected by the leaking of the test papers a day before the test and their parents had staged a protest demonstration outside the Lahore Press Club.—INP