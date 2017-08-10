LHC stops acting VC UAF from working

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday stopped Dr Iqrar Ahmad from working as acting vice chancellor, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF). The court ordered the Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal to look after the affairs of the university. LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed these orders while hearing a petition filed by Dr Muhammad Sarwar with a prayer to direct the UAF temporary VC Dr Iqrar Ahmad to hand over the charge of his office to the pro-vice chancellor.

During the hearing, petitioner’s counsel Ahsan Bhoon arguing before the court submitted that Dr Ahmad was holding the VC’s office on the basis of “Till the arrival of Regular Incumbent” orders, despite the fact that a pro vice chancellor had been appointed.

He said that under University of Agriculture, Faisalabad Act, 1973 Section 14 (8 and 9), the pro vice chancellor was empowered to run the affairs of the university if a vice chancellor retired after completing his tenure.

He pleaded the court to direct Dr Iqrar Ahmad to hand over the charge of his office to the pro vice chancellor.

However, respondent’s counsel opposed the request saying that the chancellor could ask any one to run the affairs of the university, if the office become vacant, under the law. To which, the petitioner’s counsel replied that the chancellor could only give such orders, if a pro-vice chancellor had not been appointed.

The court after hearing the arguments stopped Dr Iqrar Ahmad from work and adjourned the matter for a week.—APP

Related