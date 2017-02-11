LHC stays sale of historical building in Wazirabad

Staff Reporter

The Lahore High Court on Friday stayed the sale of a historical building in Wazirabad.

The court also summoned the deputy commissioner concerned along with the implementation report for February 13.

Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti passed these orders on a petition filed by one Ejaz against the sale of historical building, Musaman Burj, in Wazirabad.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel arguing before the court submitted that Musaman Burj was a historical building which was built during the Mughal era. He pointed out that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also stayed many times in this historical building.

However, now different parts of the building were being sold, he added.