LHC seeks record of PPP, PTI chairmen’s speeches

Lahore

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought record of speeches of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, PTI Chairman Imran Khan and others on a petition seeking directions for opposition parties to restrain from inciting hatred against the government.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza passed these orders while hearing a petition filed by the Lawyers Foundation for Justice. During the hearing, petitioner’s counsel AK Dogar arguing before the court submitted that it was mandatory for opposition parties to serve as loyal opposition, as per the Constitution and dictum laid down by the Apex Court.—APP