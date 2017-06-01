LHC orders release of 28 kiln workers

Staff Reporter

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday ordered release of 28 kiln workers including 8 women and 10 children, who were recovered from a Gujranwala kiln.

Justice Ch Abdul Aziz passed these orders while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by one Zainab Bibi, a relative of the workers, for their production and release.

Earlier, a bailiff produced the kiln workers before the court after recovering them from custody of brick kiln owner, Zaman Gull. The bailiff reported that the workers had been detained by the kiln owner.

At this, the court ordered to release all workers including women and children.

The petitioner through his petition alleged that the respondent owner was extracting forced labour from the workers. He prayed the court to issue orders for their production and release.