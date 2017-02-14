LHC orders holding of CSS exam in Urdu

Lahore

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday ordered holding of Central Superior Services (CSS) exam in Urdu language from 2018. On a petition filed by Advocate Saif Ur Rehman, the court ruled that the exams should be conducted in Urdu language in line with the decision given by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The court remarked that due to paucity of time, it was not able to implement the order for CSS exam in 2017; however the examination should be conducted in Urdu from next year.

It may be noted here that the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2015 ordered federal government to take steps to implement Urdu language as the official language in government offices.

The order was issued by a three-member bench led by Chief Justice Jawad S Khawaja in petitions seeking to make Urdu as the official language of country as per the constitution.—SABAH