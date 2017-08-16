LHC, local admin deny permission for PAT sit-in

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Lahore High Court and city administration denied on Tuesday permission to hold a sit-in on Mall Road by Tahir-ul Qadri-led Pakistan Awami Tehreek. The PAT had announced a sit-in at Mall Road on Wednesday despite the city administration not granting the permission. The petitioner Naeem Mir, who is also leader of the traders union, submitted the application to the high court against PAT rally. The applicant stated that the LHC has already banned rallies at the Mall Road.

The sit-ins and rallies are hurting businesses and adversely impacting the basic rights of public, said the applicant. Earlier, the local administration denied permission for the rally, stating that Section 144 has been imposed on the Mall Road. Following which the PAT maintained that whether it gets the permission or not the rally will be held as per schedule.

The court has also sought answer from Punjab government and PAT in this regard. ‘No decision came as yet, will hold protest’ PAT leader Noorullah Siddiqui said that the LHC would hear the case again tomorrow and the party’s lawyers would appear before the court. He said that the sit-in isn’t from either the party or the chief, it is from those affected in the Model Town incident. He said that the decision of the court hasn’t come out as yet.