LHC lifts ban on airing of Indian plays

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday lifted a ban imposed by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on the airing of Indian teleplays, declaring it null and void as the federal government had no objections regarding the same.

Pemra had issued a notification imposing a blanket ban on all Indian content on Oct 19, 2016, after relations between Pakistan and India soured after the Uri attack last year.

M/s Leo Communications, TV channel Filmazia’s parent organisation, sought to overturn the ban as it had not been imposed by the Government of Pakistan.