LHC landmark decision

Javaid Bashir

Lahore

The Lahore High Court has ordered the Census Commission to include the Eunuchs in the Census to be conducted soon and mark a separate column for them. The LHC Division Bench headed by the honourable Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah heard the petition and delivered the landmark judgment which will go a long way to improve the conditions of Khawja Saras, the most neglected segment of our population.

It will bring a positive change in the society’s attitude and behaviour. It is a social problem and must be dealt in a compassionate and sympathetic manner. No one should be discriminated due to their sexual impairment. They must be treated as normal human beings and given equal rights and respect. This asexual (transgender) minority should be given rights assigned by the Nature and the Constitution of the country.

The decision would allow them to be counted in the national affairs and open doors for them to live a better life. They have suffered a lot, though their usefulness for the society cannot be denied. During the Mughal rule, the eunuchs held important positions in the Court of the Emperors and guarded their harems vigilantly. They were trusted by the Kings, Queens, Princes and Princesses alike. They had the rights like other subjects.

They have lived in abject poverty since long. We should treat them like ourselves as humans. They should not be forced to live in isolation. Due to economic problems and lack of mainstream employment they have been working as sex workers or dancers. The Court’s decision will bring a positive change not only in their circumstances but also revolutionize the societal behaviour. It will provide them all kind of opportunities at par with the rest of the population.