LHC issues notices on plea against appointment of UET Registrar

The Lahore High Court on Thursday issued notices to vice chancellor University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore and Higher Education Commission (HEC) chairman on a petition challenging appointments of a registrar and a controller examination of UET.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan issued notices on a petition filed by one Abdul Rauf.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel Shiraz Zaka arguing before the court submitted that it was mandatory that registrar and controller examination must have experience of 13 years. However, Registrar Muhammad Asif and Controller Examination Zaigham Nusrat lack the required experience, he added.

He further submitted that both appointments had been made in violation of statutory rules of UET officers appointment Act 1996. He pleaded with the court to declare both appointments illegal.

The counsel also drew the attention of the court to the letters written by Punjab deputy director auditor general department and also letter written by HEC which stated that the illegal appointments made by vice chancellor should be removed and both registrar and controller examination should be appointed on merit.

The court after recording initial arguments issued notices to the respondents and sought reply till September 7.—APP

