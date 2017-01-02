LHC issues notices on plea against Prosecution Amendment Act

Staff Reporter

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notices to the Punjab government, secretary Law Department, Secretary Prosecution and Prosecutor General Punjab for January 26 on a petition challenging Punjab Prosecution Amendment Act 2016.

LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah issued the notices on a petition, filed by one Muzzafar Anjum.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel submitted that the government had amended Section 5, 17 and 20 of the Prosecution Act and powers of the prosecutor general had been transferred to secretary Prosecution. How come a person unfamiliar with criminal law could decide such prosecution matters, he questioned. He contended that only the prosecutor general, being well informed about the law, could perform this duty in a better way. He pleaded with the court to set aside the amendments after declaring them illegal. The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notices and sought reply from the respondents till January 26.