LHC grants bail to actress

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to stage actress Honey Shehzadi in a attempted murder case. The single bench comprising Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the petition, filed by the actress seeking pre-arrest bail in a case, registered against her over charges of firing on the complainant Mehmood Ahmad Bhatti. During the hearing, Shehzadi’s counsel submitted that the police implicated her in a fabricated case. He pleaded with the court to grant pre-arrest bail to the actress. He also pointed out that an additional district and sessions judge had turned down her plea for bail, earlier. The court was informed through a report, submitted on behalf of the investigation officer, that Honey Shehzadi was charged with hurling threats in the FIR. The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, granted pre-arrest bail to the actress.—APP

