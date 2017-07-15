LHC dismisses petitions against Lahore Ring Road project

The Lahore High Court on Friday dismissed petitions against Lahore Ring Road Southern loop project.The bench comprising Justice Amin un Din Khan heard the petitions filed by Bahria Town and others.During the hearing, the petitioners’ counsel submitted that the government was acquiring the land for the project on emergency grounds without following the due process of law. He pleaded with the court to set aside the notification of land acquisition on emergency basis being illegal.However, a provincial law officer apprised the court that the project was being constructed for welfare of the masses and the government fulfilled all requirements for the purpose.She further submitted that the compensation had been paid to the affectees. The law officer pleaded the court to dismiss the petitions.The court after hearing arguments of the parties agreed with the law officer’s stance and dismissed all petitions.—APP

