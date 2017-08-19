LHC dismisses contempt of court petition against Nawaz

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Lahore High Court on Friday dismissed a contempt of court petition against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Rana Shah, a local lawyer, filed a petition that the Pakistan Muslim League-N leader committed contempt of court in his ‘anti-judiciary’ speeches during GT Road Rally.

He requested the court to take action against Nawaz and should stop media from broadcasting his speeches. A lawyer representing the federal government during the hearing maintained that only the court who has been supposedly targeted can take action on the contempt of court.

Subsequently, the court dismissed the petition and told petitioner to take his case to Supreme Court.