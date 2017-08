Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday directed the police to arrest High Court Bar Association Multan President Sher Zaman by September 8 while hearing the contempt of court case against him.

The larger bench, headed by LHC Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, gave this order when Multan regional police officer (RPO) submitted a report in the court which stated that several raids were conducted to arrest Sher Zaman but he could not be detained.—INP