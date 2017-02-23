LHC converts death penalty into life imprisonment

Staff Reporter

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday converted death penalty of a convict into life imprisonment in a murder case.

The bench comprising Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry passed the order on an appeal filed by Saddam Hussain challenging his conviction in a murder case.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel arguing before the bench submitted that additional district and sessions judge Samundri awarded death penalty to Saddam Hussain for killing Asghar Ali within the limits of City Police Station, Samundri.

He submitted that the trial court awarded the sentence despite insufficient evidence.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the sentence as it was not maintainable in the eyes of law. However, the prosecution opposed the contentions and requested the bench to dismiss the appeal. The bench after hearing detailed arguments converted death sentence into life imprisonment while disposing of the appeal.