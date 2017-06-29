LHC CJ visits Adiala Jail, interacts with inmates

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Syed Mansoor Ali Shah along with judges of LHC, Rawalpindi Bench and District and Session Judge Rawalpindi Sohail Nisar, visited Central Adiala Jail. The chief justice took around of women and teenager wards, hospital and other barracks of the jail and interacted with the inmates.

On the occasion, the chief justice said that all-out efforts were being made to speed up the court hearings. The reforms were being made to swiftly dispose of the cases of the prisoners, he said.

The chief justice also distributed Eid gifts among 124 female prisoners and 21 children. He also attended a function organized in the jail by Social Welfare Punjab Rawalpindi. The children presented beautiful tableaus. Addressing the participants, he directed the authorities to decide cases of women on priority and transfer cases of other districts and provinces to their respective areas so that the litigants could be provided relief.

He said steps with the help of Information Technology were being taken to ensure speedy justice. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said, as a result of the judicial reforms, 135,000 cases were disposed of during one year which is a record.

The chief justice said on the directive of the Supreme Court, mediation centers, alternate dispute resolution centers have been set up in 36 districts of Punjab and during just one month period 1018 cases including murder cases were resolved through these centers, adding, the cases are being decided swiftly through case management system and all murder cases of 2014 have been disposed of.

The centers are proving useful to safe precious time of the litigants and the courts and helpful to curtail number of cases.

He said, the role of jail should be like a best educational and training institution so that the inmates could be made useful citizens of the country and they could live respectful and happy life with their families. Justice Mansoor said, with the provision of the facilities in jails, the inmates are being made useful hands of the society.

The Model Criminal Courts have also been set up in seven districts of Punjab in which 3200 cases were decided during last five months, he said adding, Model Courts would be established in all districts of the province. He further said, verdicts of 1.2 million cases were announced during one year in 36 districts of Punjab.

Later, the Chief Justice also visited the jail hospital and distributed gifts and fruits among patients. The inmates brought into notice of the chief justice the problems they are facing in the jail. The judge ordered the jail authorities to solve the maladies of the prisoners.

On the occasion, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Shahid Saleem Baig also addressed the function.