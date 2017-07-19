LHC cancels Khattak notification as Punjab IGP

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday suspended a for the appointment of Punjab’s acting inspector-general of police retired Capt Usman Khattak as the permanent IGP of the province over violation of court orders. The court expressed its anger that the Punjab government had appointed Khattak as the permanent IGP even though he is due to retire in a little over three months. LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took up the petition seeking appointment of a permanent IGP and implementation of the Police Order 2002. On the previous hearing, the chief justice had given the government third and the last deadline to do the needful. Lawyer Saad Rasool had filed the public interest petition on behalf of Mohammad Razzaq questioning non-composition of the public safety commission for the appointment of police officers, including IGP, in compliance with the Police Order. The petitioner said that Khattak was appointed permanent IG despite the public safety commission being non-functional. The commission’s approval is necessary for the appointment of IGP Punjab, he contended. Under the Constitution and law, the acting IG cannot be appointed permanent police chief of the province, he said.

