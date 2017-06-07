LHC bench seeks more arguments in Khadija administrative notice case

Staff Reporter

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought further arguments from the counsel on a petition filed against administrative notice, taken by LHC chief justice in Khadija stabbing case.

The single bench comprising Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the petition.

During the hearing, the court was apprised on behalf of the accused Shah Hussain that the chief justice acted beyond his powers and took administrative notice of Khadija case on basis of social media news. The court was further informed that the accused had the right of transparent trial under Article 10-A of the Constitution and due to administrative notice, the trial court was facing pressure and the accused’s right to fair trial could be affected.

However, Khadija’s counsel argued that the case was pending for the last many months and the chief justice had the right to take administrative notice of it. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the petition.

The court after hearing arguments of the counsel adjourned the hearing till June 9 and sought further arguments from both counsel.

LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took the administrative notice of Khadija stabbing case, a few days ago and directed judicial magistrate to hear the trial on daily basis and conclude it in 30 days.

On May 3, 2016, Khadija was allegedly stabbed 23 times by her classmate, Shah Hussain, on Lahore’s Davis Road. Over a year since the horrific incident, she still awaits justice and appeals to society to raise its voice for her.