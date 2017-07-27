LGHS-UAF clinches 1st position in Matric

Faisalabad

Shining students of the Laboratory Girls High School (LGHS), University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) have marked a new history as one of its brilliant student Maira Younas clinched 1st position in the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Matriculation Examinations. A spokesman of the UAF said here Wednesday that out of 152 girl candidates of Laboratory School UAF, 43 got 1000 plus marks.

He said that Tazeen Altaf with 1079 marks grabbed 2nd position in the school followed by Fakiha Rehman third with 1078 marks. The other pride of the school are Almeera Iram 1076 marks, Bushra Sardar and Esha Aslam 1070 marks, Aliza Iqbal 1068 marks, Zainab Akram 1067 marks, Minahil Bashir 1066 marks, Hafsa Mushtaq and Habia Akram with 1065 marks, Laiba Tariq and Summiya Basit 1064 marks, Tehreem Khalid 1057 marks, Atia Anwar 1053 marks, Ayrish Hanif 1052 marks, Sana Fatima 1051 marks.

As many as 167 boys from Laboratory Boys High School took appeared in the examination and 33 each secured A Plus & A grade, respectively whereas 32 students got B grade.

Vice Chancellor UAF Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while felicitating the brilliant students, their parents, school management and teachers, hoped that the school would grab more distinctive positions in future. He urged the teachers and students to work hard and harvest more success and happiness in future.—APP