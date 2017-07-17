LGH treating 400 patients in evening shift daily

City Reporter

Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has produced excellent results in the evening out-door shift and up to 400 patients are being treated daily free-of-cost. Principal of PFGMI Prof Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab said in a statement that patients also avail the facility of consultant without any charge. As per details, patients from Lahore, Kasur, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura also visit the Lahore General Hospital for medical treatment. Neuro patients are also being attended to in the evening out-door facility which works from 2pm to 8pm daily, he added.