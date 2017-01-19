LGH starts treatment of blindness

Staff Reporter

The Department of Ophthalmology, Lahore General Hospital has started, first time in Pakistan, the treatment of blindness by adopting modern technique of change of cornea in a successful manner. This type of first operation has been carried out successfully by restoring the vision of a 12 year Alishba of class 5 the last day. The parents and relatives of Alishba has expressed their gratitude and thanks to Prof. Dr. Abdul Hayye, the head of surgeons team and Principal PGMI and LGH Prof. Ghiyas un Nabi Tayyab who bore all the expanses of this successful operation.

This type of operation, called DSEK in medical language, has been conducted first time in Pakistan successfully by Prof. Abdul Hayye, in-charge unit II of Eye Department, LGH. Alishba, daughter of one Habib Ahmed, a resident of Kot Abdul Malik is first beneficiary patient from this technique in which cornea is changed.

Doctors of the department themselves contributed the amount for buying cornea from Sri Lanka, preparation of cornea from FEMTO laser and expenses of operation. Prof. Abdul Hayye told in this regard that it is a modern way of treatment which will help removal of cornea related complications giving back the blessing of visibility to many patients in Pakistan.