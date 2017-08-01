LGH nurses get Rs 9000 professional allowance

Salim Ahmed

On the directions of the Chief Minister Punjab, all nurses working at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) would be getting Rs. 9000 Professional Allowance which is being paid to them with the salary of July and payable from August 01.

In this regard Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof. Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab said that Nurses are the back-bone of medical field and present government has given them due importance.

He said that this professional allowance would encourage the nurses and will improve their efficiency. He called upon the nurses to work with more zeal and fervor for the betterment of the patients.

Prof. Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab further said that earlier this allowance was paid Rs. 4000 from January while from 1st July it is being enhance to Rs.9000 which would help financially to support their families.

He said that now nurses department has been upgraded and more qualified and trained staff is available in the public sector hospital. Medical Superintendent Lahore General Hospital Dr. Ghulam Sabir also congratulated the nurses on getting full professional allowance and assured them that further steps would continue for their welfare.

On this occasion nurses Iram, Uzma, Majida, Gulshan, Khalida and Nudhrat thanked the Punjab Government for providing them Rs. 9000 Professional Allowance and said that Nurses work side by side the doctors in all weather and working condition and this allowance is the acknowledgement of their services.