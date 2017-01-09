LGH catering to needs of ailing humanity

Salim Ahmed

With the relentless, sincere and continuous efforts of hospital administration under the visionary leadership and patronage of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Lahore General Hospital has become an excellent center of health care in the province. As many as 1628747 patients were provided with free medical facilities at Emergency ward and OPD during last year.

This was informed by principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof. Ghiyas Un Nabi Tayyab while presiding over a meeting held here to review the hospital performance during 2016. The meeting was attended by MS Dr. Ghulam Sabir, Director Emergency Dr. Sikandar Hayat Gongal, AMS Dr. Zafar Islam, AMS Nursing Affairs Dr. Shabnam Gulzar and other administrative doctors.

The principal said that LGH administration rendered utmost efforts and all possible professional input in order to cater the needs of patients in process of cure and treatment. He told that during 2016, as many as 680913 patients were treated at Emergency ward while providing them medicine, surgical support for operation, CT Scan and other facilities free of cost. As many as 55062 patients were admitted in hospital and 79808 operations of various types were carried out during last year. He also told that as many as 197494 ex-ray reports, 8364 ultra sounds and more than 70000 CT scans facilities were also provided to patients last year. The principal said that LGH lab contributed 1757522 various types of clinical tests, 17480 MRIs and 4180 gastro scope tests in 2016 while 1664 kidney patients were given rays treatment.

Prof. Ghiyas Un Nabi Tayyab expressed his commitment to continue with the same spirit and zeal during current year in order to materialize the dream of Chief Minister Punjab whose health vision is being implemented in Punjab. He also stressed upon the need to focus to serve the ailing humanity with more dedication in a passionate manner by the administrative doctors of LGH.