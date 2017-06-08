LG X venture newest mass-tier smartphone

Observer Report

Islamabad/ Seoul

LG Electronics (LG), Wednesday, unveiled its second X series smartphone for 2017 designed for active users who want a smartphone that can keep up with their on-the-go lifestyles.

The LG X venture is the company’s newest mass-tier smartphone designed for users who want a tough adventure companion device that doesn’t sacrifice on features or looks.

With IP68 compatibility for water and dust resistance, the LG X venture passed 14 different MIL-STD 810G tests designed for the U.S. military. In addition to measuring resistance to extreme temperatures, shock and water, the LG X venture was repeatedly immersed in 1.5m of water for up to 30 minutes and passed with flying colors.

In addition to its resistance against accidental mishaps and extreme elements, the smartphone features Outdoor Essentials, a multi-purpose application designed specifically for the LG X venture with six useful tools in a single application.

Bundled in the active lifestyle app is a barometer, compass, activity counter (steps/calories/distance), exercise tracker, weather reporter and flashlight. The phone offers a robust but stylish design with a metal frame and a non-slip back cover and will be available in black and/or brown.