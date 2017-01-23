LG Smart InstaView Refrigerator features Voice Control

Staff Reporter

Karachi

LG Electronics (LG) has introduced a new kind of refrigerator, called Smart InstaView™ that’s embedded with an array of convenient features provided by Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service and powered by LG’s own webOS smart platform. Unveiled at CES 2017, LG’s new flagship Door-in-Door refrigerator features a 29-inch touch LCD display, which, thanks to its InstaView feature, instantly turns transparent with just two knocks of the screen and allows users to look inside the refrigerator without opening the door. Now with webOS, consumers can also explore a host of WiFi-enabled features directly on the refrigerator, creating a streamlined and powerful food management system all housed directly on the front of the fridge door. Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service gives users access to an intelligent personal assistant that, in addition to searching recipes, can play music, place Prime-eligible orders from Amazon.com including groceries, add items to a shopping list and more. With over 6,000 skills available, Alexa can also control one’s smart home, request car service, set kitchen timers and check the weather – all hands-free by just using your voice.