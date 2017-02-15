LG Introduces Innovative OLED Digital Signage

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

LG Electronics (LG) is taking digital signage technology to a whole new level by showcasing its advanced business-to-business digital signage solutions at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2017 in Amsterdam from February 7-10. Innovative products such as LG’s Flexible Open Frame OLED, In-Glass Wallpaper OLED and Ultra Stretch LCD signage solutions will allow European enterprises to provide their consumers with a stunning visual experience, ideal for advertising, interactive video art, education, hospitality and more. LG’s stand (Booth 12-K70) at ISE 2017 will feature a Flexible Open Frame OLED signage display that will highlight OLED’s inherent advantages. OLED technology allows screens to emit light without the need of backlighting for superb images with the deepest possible blacks and lifelike colors, while providing wider viewing angles than conventional backlit displays.