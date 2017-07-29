LG HOM-BOT Intelligence rated highest by Robotics Lab

Observer Report

Islamabad/Seoul

LG Electronics revolutionized the vacuum cleaner industry 16 years ago with the commercialization of one of the world’s first robotic vacuum cleaners. LG engineers took advantage of the head start and years of home appliance robotics experience to develop this year’s HOM-BOT Turbo+, which was just recognized by Seoul National University (SNU) Robotics & Intelligent Systems Lab, the robotics program in the nation’s top university, as the most human-like robotic vacuum cleaner in the industry. Artificial intelligence, or AI, which is at the core of all of today’s advanced robots, has many definitions, one of them being the ability to learn from experience. Robots, contrary to science fiction and Hollywood, do not need to be intelligent but they must be machines capable of performing some type of work. Most of today’s best robotic vacuum cleaners have the ability to learn.