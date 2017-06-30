LG expands capabilities of G6

Islamabad

Starting next month, LG (Electronics) is expanding the capabilities of its highly regarded LG G6 with an enhanced security option and user-friendlier features. New capabilities in the form of Face Print, Low Power Consumption and Covered Lens warning will be introduced to existing devices via a software update and included in all new LG G6 units sold. In addition to these upgrades, LG is introducing a new version of the G6, the LG G6+, featuring additional storage and premium sound. Face Print is an enhanced security option developed by LG that is more convenient to use than existing facial recognition technology. With Face Print, owners can unlock the LG G6 by simply holding the phone up to their faces without the need to press any buttons.—PR