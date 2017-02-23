LG equips RHC Manga Mandi with solar energy

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

LG Electronics and World Vision Pakistan recently equipped the Rural Health Center (RHC), Manga Mandi with LG Solar Panels with the aim of providing an uninterrupted power supply to 100% emergency services. It will also support major OPD functions keeping in view the routine load details of the hospital and the prevalent electricity load shedding woes.

The hospital was inaugurated by Kevin Cha, Regional CEO LG Electronics Middle East & Africa along with Y. G. Choi, President LG Electronics Gulf F.Z.E and Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority, Lahore. Also present on the occasion were Mr. Philip Shin, Country Head, LG Electronics Pakistan and Rizwan-ul-Haq, Program Head, World Vision Pakistan and Technical Partners JKS and MOMIN Pakistan teams and Hospital Staff.

Also speaking on occasion, Kevin Cha shed light on the global presence of the company saying, “LG Electronics, the global leader and technology innovator in electronics currently operates in about 120 countries around the world, and we are proud to say that we have actively participated in CSR activities in nearly all those countries; all in our effort to give back to the local community and Pakistan is on priority list.” “There is nothing as gratifying than helping build your own community and society where you operate,” said Mr. Y. G. Choi.