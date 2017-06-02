LG Electronics announces Google Home Compatible Appliances

Observer Report

Islamabad/Seoul

At Google I/O, LG Electronics (LG) announced a lineup of smart appliances that are fully compatible with the Google Assistant on Google Home, ushering in cutting-edge connectivity and convenience for today’s smart home. Google Home compatibility will begin rolling out this month in the United States on LG’s premium portfolio of connected smart devices, including the LG Signature brand washing machine and dryer, refrigerator, oven range and air purifier as well as an LG air conditioner and robotic vacuum. Dates of availability in other markets will be announced locally at the time of launch.

With Google Home, users will be able to access the full range of the Google Assistant’s features on connected LG appliances. Compatibility with Google Home provides tangible benefits while enhancing usability for connected devices. For example, users can check the time remaining during wash cycles on their LG Signature washing machine, tell their LG Signature refrigerator to create more ice, or adjust thermostat settings on their LG air conditioner through simple spoken commands from anywhere within range of Google Home.

Today’s announcement at Google I/O included a live demonstration of just how easy it is to connect and use the LG Signature air purifier with Google Home. With a simple voice command, users can adjust settings on the air purifier and the Google Assistant on Google Home provides up-to-the-minute air quality readings as well as verbal feedback on operational status.