Lewis was unaware about the World record: says his mother

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

Evin Lewis, the West Indies’ opening batsman was unaware about the world record of hitting maximum sixes in a T20 match, according to his mother Dawn, who works as a Police woman in Trinidad..

The 25-year-old left-handed batsman blasted India bowlers and scored 125 runs with 12 sixes (and 6 fours) at Sabina Park on Sunday.

The record stands in the name of Australia’s Aaron Finch, who hit 14 sixes against England at the Rose Bowl, Southmpton in August 2013.

Speaking exclusively over her mobile, Dawn Lewis said, “my son could have tried to hit three more sixes to top the record but he was unaware about the same. He is capable of doing so…”.

“But anyhow, it was more about winning the match and we won against the stronger Indian team”.

Lewis is also in the company of Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum who all have registred more than one century in the T20 games.

“McCullum is no more playing, my son has a good chance to create history in the T-20 matches. Evin is young and has lot of cricket to play”, she said, adding, “Gayle too has this chance. It also depends on who plays more T20 matches now”.

“I guess T20 format is my son’s favorite. This is because limited over games are becoming more popular”.

The latest victory against India means a lot to him seeing the West Indies team back on the winning circle and lifting a trophy once again”, the mother signed off.

Evin Lewis’ father, Earl Lewis is a labour with the Regional Cope ration.