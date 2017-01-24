Levy of unreasonable agri tax

Nabi Bakhsh

Muzaffargarh

We the cultivators of Mauza Lundi Pitafi district Muzaffargarh are thankful to the Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif for giving our village the status of Union Council and hope that its headquarters would also be located within this village. This village unfortunately has been targeted regularly by the mighty river Indus on whose banks it is situated. Despite our repeated requests to the government to build the necessary dyke to save us from yearly inundations, all our cries have gone unheeded. To add fire to the flame, this year the local Patwari has levied Agri Tax to the tune of hundreds of thousands of rupees despite the fact that the lands of most of the cultivators stand under water. One cultivator has been sent a hand-written bill worth Rs 2,50,000 although 90% of his land lies under water of the Indus. This is extremely a cruel act of the lower revenue official which reveals involvement of some ulterior motives. The worthy Chief Minister of Punjab is requested to take pity on the already wronged cultivators, exempt their under-water lands from Agri Tax and solve their problems instead of letting loose extortionist officials upon them. We shall be highly obliged.