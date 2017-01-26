Levy GIDC for Iran Gas Pipeline project questionable

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The President, Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Ismail Suttar has demanded to withdraw the GIDC levied on gas consumption on the pretext of “Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline Project”, as no work is being done on this Project and now therefore this levy has become uncalled for and has proved to be an extra burden on the trade and industry adding to their cost of doing business, thus lowering their competitiveness.

In a meeting with the Managing Director, SSGC on Thursday, all the office bearers of FPCCI, KCCI, LCCI and other chambers, associations and trade bodies have unanimously rejected the levy of GIDC terming it extremely unjustified. The fact that the whole business community is united in its opposition to GIDC and overwhelmingly rejects it as it is an added and unfair strain on our cost of production should be respected and heard. The development of the infrastructure is the responsibility of the government for which the business community pays for through the taxes.

They do not need to be burdened further with an unnecessary toll especially for a project which is going nowhere. These kinds of measures can have damaging consequences for the business community rendering them less profitable in an aggressively competitive market. The Pakistani business community is already at a disadvantage compared to the other countries. How can the government hope to see us competing with the rest of the world if we keep getting hurt by our own policies.

Terming the GIDC as an anti-business initiative, he said that the levy of such charges and other similar policies of the government are leading to the state of unemployment, anti production and therefore contributed to the sluggish export performance of the country.