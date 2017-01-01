Levies personnel killed in Bajaur Agency

Peshawar

A levies personnel was killed on Sunday in a landmine explosion in the Bajaur Agency. According to the political administration, the incident took place Maik Banda area of Mamool in Bajaur Agency where a roadside explosion killed one levies personnel.

Two suspected terrorists arrested from Peshawar outskirts In an overnight operation, Peshawar police arrested two alleged terrorists from the Wahid Garhi area on the outskirts of Peshawar and recovered weapons from their possession. DSP Tahir Dawar said more than twenty-five people were arrested in the operation which continued till the wee hours on Sunday. Police cordoned off an area and took two suspects into custody.—NNI