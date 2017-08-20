Level of underground water going down dangerously in Islamabad/Rawalpindi

The under ground water level in Islamabad and Rawalpindi is going down dangerously and it is feared that the residents of the twin cities would be left without water after about a decade.

According to official figures, underground water level is depleting on a regular basis. In 2012, the under ground water level was five feet in Islamabad, in 2013 it went down to 7 feet, in 2014 10 feet, in 2015 to 12 feet and in 2016 it went down dangerously to 30 feet.

The sources said that the under ground water level is depleting due to less rains and excessive extraction of under ground water by the fast expanding federal capital through tube wells and hand pumps.

The officials said the situation is more disturbing in Rawalpindi. While in some areas, the under ground water is available between 150 to 200 feet, in many other densely populated areas people are facing extreme difficulty. This is despite the fact that citizens in many areas of Rawalpindi are being provided from Rawal Dam and Khanpur Dam.

A resident of cantonment board, Liaquat Jadoon said the supply of piped water is not sufficient and they have to drill handpumps to meet their requirements.